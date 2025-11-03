A new wine lounge is popping the cork at Flower Mound’s River Walk

Vinifera Wine Lounge & Bistro is planning for a soft opening on Dec. 5 and 6 at The River Walk in Flower Mound.

It will occupy the space of the former Pie Hole Pizza joint, which closed in July 2024 after just eight months in business.

According to a press release from Vinifera, the venue will serve as a place for intimate date nights, family dinners or private functions with friends and colleagues.

The wine list will be expertly curated and the food menu will feature fresh, locally-inspired ingredients for dishes including seafood and creative spins on other classics.

“At the heart of Vinifera is our passion for bringing people together,” said Jamie Creevy, the owner of Vinifera. “From sharing a bottle of wine sourced from the world’s best vineyards to savoring a beautifully prepared meal, every detail is designed to create an experience that feels both exceptional and approachable.”

The lounge and bistro will nestle itself along the scenic waterfront development in Flower Mound that is planned to feature 158 acres of mixed-use development.

Vinifera plans to host wine-pairing events and become a business where all generations can enjoy food, wine and company.

Recently, the Town of Flower Mound updated plans for a Performing Arts Center at the River Walk. It’s part of a plan to develop the unique, waterfront land into a vibrant, centralized entertainment district.