Pizza restaurant on the Flower Mound River Walk closing

After eight months in business, Pie Hole Pizza is closing its doors, the company announced Thursday.

The restaurant along the Flower Mound River Walk, 4120 River Walk Drive, will permanently close this weekend. A specific closing time was not announced, and a company spokesperson could not be reached Thursday afternoon.

Pie Hole opened in November 2023 in the old Sfereco space, part of the ongoing River Walk restaurant transformation led by Greg Retz, a chef who bought the old eateries a few years ago and renovated them into new concepts.

In the closure announcement, the company said the Pie Hole space won’t be empty for long.

“We’ve been presented with a new opportunity that was too incredible to pass up,” the statement said. “While we’re sad to say goodbye to Pie Hole, we’re thrilled to share that an exciting new concept will soon be filling this space. Stay tuned for updates – we can’t wait to share what’s next!”