New underpass gives commuters Sam Rayburn Tollway alternative

A new underpass is now open in Lewisville, giving commuters a new route to get from the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville to the Dallas North Tollway in Plano.

On Wednesday, Denton County and Lewisville officials commemorated the grand opening of the new Windhaven Drive underpass, near Independence Elementary School. The $16.6 million project extended Windhaven Drive, a four-lane divided road, 1,500 feet underneath a railroad bridge to connect Brown Knight Lane and Cookie Lane, according to the city of Lewisville. Sundt Construction began work on the project in spring 2022, and it was originally scheduled for completion at the end of this year.

“Completing this ahead of the school year is a fantastic achievement, ensuring smoother commutes and enhanced connectivity for our community,” Denton County said in a statement.