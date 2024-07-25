Flower Mound is one of the safest cities in the US, study says

Flower Mound is one of the safest cities in the United States, according to a 2024 study by SafeWise, an online research group for all things safety and security.

SafeWise compiled a list of the Top 100 safest cities in the country based solely on 2022 Federal Bureau of Investigation violent and property crime statistics and population data. Cities with populations under 25,000 were excluded from the list.

Flower Mound’s violent crime rate, 0.3 per 1,000 residents, and property crime rate, 7.9 per 1,000 residents, were well below the national averages and good enough to rank No. 7 in the country.

