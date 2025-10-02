Flower Mound resident survey shows residents want a downtown, improved transportation

Flower Mound’s 2025 Resident Survey, which was open from June to July, showed residents are looking for improvements to transportation around town, a prominent downtown commercial area and more opportunities to attend cultural, arts and musical events.

Overall, most residents believe the town is an excellent place to live, work and raise a family.

The overall quality of life in the town was 95% excellent or good. About 97% of residents also said they would likely recommend the town to others and 91% said they plan to continue living in the town.

According to the results, 99% of residents said they feel safe living in Flower Mound and visiting commercial areas during the day.

Flower Mound’s first responders were also praised by respondents. The police department was rated excellent or good by 92% of respondents, the fire department was rated excellent or good by 96% of respondents and emergency medical response was rated excellent or good by 94% of respondents.

An issue that respondents brought up in the survey was affordable quality housing, which only 34% of respondents believed was at an acceptable availability. According to the town, this reflects a national trend amid rising housing costs.

While still low, positive ratings for the variety of housing options increased from 56% in 2023 to 63% in 2025.

Despite the concerns about affordable housing, 81% respondents believed Flower Mound has done a good job designing neighborhoods while 61% believe the town has done a good job handling residential growth.

About 71% believed the town has handled commercial growth well.

According to the results, Flower Mound needs to focus on making it more convenient for residents to travel by car and by foot.

Similar to many places in Texas, Flower Mound’s resident survey results indicate only about 43% of respondents think it is safe to travel via bicycle, which has not improved since 2023.

As far as Flower Mound’s government, about 67% of respondents have confidence in the town’s government, which is similar to the national average.

Openness, honesty and trust were all rated good by just under 70% of respondents.