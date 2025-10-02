Denton Ryan high school student arrested for terroristic threats

A student from Denton ISD’s Billy Ryan High School was taken into custody by Denton police for making terroristic threats on social media.

On Thursday, a Denton PD Student Resource Officer was notified of a potential threat online that referenced Ryan High School.

According to Denton PD, the department launched an investigation into the threat before the school day and was able to identify the student with help from district staff.

The student, identified just as a “juvenile male,” was taken into custody without incident on a charge of Terroristic Threats.

“Student safety remains the highest priority for Denton PD and the Denton Independent School District,” said Denton PD in a statement. “The department is committed to thoroughly investigating all reported threats and holding individuals accountable to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.”

The suspect was transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

In August, a student from Northwest ISD was arrested after they made a false threat about bringing a weapon to campus.