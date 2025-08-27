Northwest High School student arrested after false threat

Northwest High School in Justin announced Wednesday evening that a student was arrested after they made a false threat about bringing a weapon on campus.

According to a statement, the school received an unverified threat around 3 p.m. that there was possibly a weapon on campus.

Northwest immediately entered lockdown and communicated with Fort Worth Police to find the phone where the threat originated, which was sent via text message to 911.

According to the school, police detained a Northwest High School student that owns the phone that allegedly sent the message to 911.

The campus remained on lockdown as police continued to clear each classroom individually, per district procedures.

Despite students not having their phones during school, parents were kept updated throughout the situation via Northwest High School’s ParentSquare communication service.

Charges are pending on the student that was arrested and their identity has not been released.

The situation comes soon after a shooting took place in Minnesota on Wednesday, killing two students and injuring 17 more at a Catholic school.