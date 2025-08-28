DCTA successfully completes 2025 federal review with zero findings

The recent successful completion of the 2025 Federal Transit Agency Triennial Review by the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) recognizes that DCTA is well-positioned to accomplish the transit needs for its member cities of Highland Village, Lewisville and Denton. Achieving zero findings in this comprehensive evaluation underscores DCTA’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, which translates into tangible benefits for the communities it serves.

The review process, conducted every three years, assessed 140 items in 20 categories like financial management, procurement, civil rights, and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). DCTA compiled and submitted over 470 documents combined between the initial information request and follow-up request leading to the on-site visit.

DCTA’s diligent preparation ensured a seamless submission process. The final step in the review was an on-site visit by FTA representatives from July 1-2, 2025, for comprehensive record reviews and facility inspections.

DCTA CEO Paul Cristina highlighted the significance of this achievement by stating, “Our team has worked diligently the last three years to deliver excellent service, and this outcome reflects our commitment to compliance and stewardship in those efforts to ensure we serve our member cities effectively.”

This exceptional outcome demonstrates DCTA’s ability to deliver high-quality transit services for member cities and Denton County. DCTA is delivering solid ridership performance this year resulting from its data-driven investment in Denton fixed route service that enabled additional GoZone service to be provided in Lewisville and Highland Village. GoZone ridership is up in those cities 12% and 22% year over year, respectively. This success sets a foundation for additional optimization across the network in 2026.

