Hillwood to add more industrial buildings at AllianceTexas

Major developer Hillwood announced on Tuesday it will be adding more industrial buildings to its AllianceTexas development.

One of the buildings, located at Alliance Westport, will be 798,494 square feet. The other, located at Mobility Way and Intermodal Parkway, will be 310,036 square feet.

“These buildings mark the next step in Hillwood’s industrial design and delivery strategy to deliver next-generation industrial space across AllianceTexas for new and existing customers,” said Hillwood in a statement. “Designed for modern logistics and manufacturing users, both facilities feature top-tier specifications and benefit from direct access to major transportation infrastructure.”

Construction on the buildings is scheduled for September and they hope to be completed sometime in 2026.

One of the buildings will connect to Intermodal Parkway, FM 156, Perot Field and the BNSF Railway’s Alliance Intermodal Facility. The other will be located four miles east, between Highway 377 and Highway 170.

Executive Vice President of Hillwood Bill Burton said the buildings are a response to companies that want to plant their roots in AllianceTexas.

“Demand at AllianceTexas remains strong among top-tier logistics and manufacturing users,” he said. “Alliance Westport 15 and Alliance Gateway 34, located in two distinct industrial sectors within AllianceTexas, reflect our ongoing strategy to deliver move-in-ready Class A facilities with enhanced power and infrastructure resilience. Maintaining a pipeline of high-quality speculative space is essential to supporting both new and existing customers.”

According to Hillwood, the building to be built near FM 156 will “benefit from Denton County’s low-tax cost structure” and reduce transportation costs due to its proximity to the Alliance Intermodal Facility. The building will provide 199 tractor trailer parking spaces and 360 car spaces.

Recently, Hillwood announced a partnership with Taylor Sheridan’s SDS Studios to bring Texas’ largest film and production campus to AllianceTexas.

They have also worked with Winstron, one of the largest global electronics manufacturers, to bring two AI supercomputing facilities to AllianceTexas.

For more information on Hillwood and its developments along the I-35W corridor and the rest of Denton County, click here.