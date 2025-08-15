Hillwood partners with Paramount Pictures, ‘Landman’ producers to bring TV Studio to Alliance

Hillwood has partnered with Taylor Sheridan’s SGS Studios, the producers of the show ‘Landman,’ and Paramount Pictures to bring Texas’ largest TV studio to AllianceTexas.

The studio consists of SGS 1 and SGS 2, which will be a 450,000-square-foot campus within Hillwood’s 27,000-acre development AllianceTexas and bring large-scale film and television production to Texas.

“In order for us to have the space to create the worlds that Taylor, Paramount and 101 Studios envision, we need world-class facilities and partners,” said Keri Panichi Flint, the head of global production for Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. “Ross Perot​ Jr., Mike Berry, the Hillwood team and SGS have delivered on just that. They have been incredible partners in helping us bring a state-of-the-art facility to life in Texas to make ou​r shows with the authenticity they deserve, while, equally as important, bringing thousands of jobs to the community. We are so thankful to Texas’ state and local leaders and the people and community of Fort Worth.”

According to SGS Studios, filming for the second season of “Landman” at the North Fort Worth campus is already underway.

Sheridan has had a history of filming shows in Fort Worth and is committed to making North Texas a competitive film industry hub.

“SGS Studios isn’t just about sound stages or incentives — it’s about reclaiming the independence and grit that built this industry in the first place,” he said about the studios. “Texas offers something rare: the space to dream big, the freedom to build fast, and a community that still believes storytelling matters. Ross, Mike and the entire team at Hillwood are truly exceptional partners and we are building something permanent that will be the centerpiece for one of the most state-of-the-art studios in the business.”

Perot Jr. said the plans for bringing the film industry to North Texas shows how business-oriented the area is and what kind of opportunities it can make.

“This partnership reflects the strength of AllianceTexas and the leadership of Fort Worth in embracing new industries and opportunity,” he said. “We are proud to help bring major film and television production to North Texas through this collaboration with SGS Studios, and we are grateful to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Sen. Joan Huffman and State Rep. Todd Hunter for their leadership in advancing the state’s film incentive legislation that will further diversify our economy and create long-term growth for our region and state.”