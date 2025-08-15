Highland Village City Update – August 2025

Just like that, summer vacation is over for many of our families with kids. School began on August 12, which means school buses, school drop-off and pickup lines and many kids walking to school or riding their bikes, scooters or other micro-mobility devices. This year is different for many as they start a new elementary school.

Over the summer, the City asked our elementary and middle school parents to complete a brief survey to help us understand how students will be traveling to school and to share any concerns they may have. We appreciate your input; over 300 of you responded to the survey. The results and the back-to-school safety plan were shared with Council at our meeting on July 22. We learned that the majority of our parents will be driving their child to school. The students who will be walking or riding a micro-mobility device will be using our sidewalks and trail system. The survey results confirmed the Highland Village Police Department’s plans to provide one additional crossing guard at Highland Village Rd. and Willow Creek Estates Dr., and two for the Briarhill Middle School and DKH area on Briarhill Blvd. Highland Village officers will actively monitor school areas, trails and crossings to ensure safety and adjust plans as needed. Parents, if your child is riding a micro-mobility device, teach them to comply with the City’s Micro-mobility ordinance, which requires those under 18 to wear a helmet, one rider per device, walking the device through crosswalks, no phone, earbuds or headphones while riding and to yield right-of-way to pedestrians.

Some of you may have a golf cart that you will use to drop off and pick up your child from school. Remember, the City has an ordinance that regulates the operation of golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) and slow-moving vehicles (SMVs). Vehicles must comply with all applicable State and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. These types of vehicles are not allowed on FM 2499/Village Parkway, FM 407 or Highland Village Road unless they are crossing at a controlled intersection. The driver must be licensed, and specific safety equipment must be installed. Additionally, permits are required and are valid for two years at no cost. Permits are issued at the Police Department on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have questions, call Police Records at (972) 317-5558, Ext. 555 for more information.

Let’s all remember to follow the rules, slow down in the school zones, watch for the kids, pay attention to the school crossing guards and obey their signals. If we all focus on our surroundings and remember to be patient, we can make this the best start to the school year yet.

We are moving forward with plans and funding for street reconstruction on Highland Village Road from Brazos to the KCS Railroad and the reconstruction of Highland Shores Blvd. from Briarhill Blvd. to Twin Coves. At the July 8 City Council meeting, we approved the notice of intent to issue Certificates of Obligation in the amount not to exceed $7.4 million for the funding of these two projects. Both projects were included in a Denton County Bond Election, with the County providing a 50% match at $6.46 million. At this meeting, we also received a presentation on the plans for the Highland Shores Blvd. reconstruction, including the proposed roundabout at Hillside Dr. and a “flyover” at Briarhill Blvd. After hearing resident concerns regarding the location of the roundabout, the Council directed staff to remove the roundabout and the flyover and revise the plans, taking into consideration the safety of residents and micro-mobility users on the roadway. Those revised plans will be shared at a future City Council meeting. I encourage you to sign up to receive meeting notifications, which also include a link to the agenda packet, so you are aware of what is happening in your City and can engage with us on the topics of interest to you. Just visit highlandvillage.org/notifyme and select Public Meetings in the Calendar section.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008, the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed over $500,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop, a kid zone, food and drink trucks and live music by 90 Proof. You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, participating in the run or bike race, or attending the event. You can also purchase a TXFallenPD Memorial T-shirt, which features the names of every Texas officer who died in the line of duty in 2024. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the Fallen Officer Fund, which provides monetary assistance to families of Texas officers killed in the line of duty. If you’d like a Memorial T-shirt, just stop by the Highland Village Police Department located at 1000 Highland Village Road. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

Our community also values and honors our local Veterans. We have two different Veterans events here. The Honor Our Veterans event is specifically for veterans from Highland Village and is held around Veterans Day. Highland Village Veterans are nominated by a friend or family member to be recognized on the Veterans Monument on the south side of the Highland Village Municipal Complex. The family or friend funds the plaque that the City places on the stone monument. If you know a Highland Village Veteran you’d like recognized at the Honor Our Veterans event, more information and the application can be found at www.highlandvillage.org/Veteran. Then, around Veterans Day in November, in partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, we hold the Salute Our Veterans event. This luncheon is designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and offer them a chance for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest can attend at no charge, as we seek community sponsorships to cover the cost of their attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veterans’ lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to select the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound and surrounding areas, attend and have their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by October 27 either online at www.thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

There is so much good happening in Highland Village. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as mayor of this great City. I hope to see you around!