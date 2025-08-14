Mosquito traps test positive for West Nile near Argyle

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday evening three mosquito traps in Denton County tested positive for West Nile Virus, one of which is located northeast of Argyle.

Fogging has been scheduled for the areas.

According to DCPH, fogging will begin Friday and last until Friday, August 22, as long as weather allows. Truck-based ultra-low volume fogging will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

The other areas affected by this round of fogging are east of Oak Point and northeast of Aubrey.

Other areas in southern Denton County have had mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus since the first report in June about a positive test in Flower Mound.

To see a full map of mosquito traps, including those that have tested positive for West Nile, at DCPH’s website.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit DCPH’s website.