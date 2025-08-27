Southern Denton County has two of fastest-growing suburbs in the nation, study says

Lewisville and Flower Mound each made their way on to gobankingrates.com‘s list of fastest growing suburbs in the nation.

Flower Mound made the list as the No. 19 “wealthy suburb,” according to the site.

“These affluent areas, boasting household incomes of $150,000 or more, are ranked by population growth,” said GoBankingRates.

A study found Flower Mound had grown more than 6%, has a median income of $157,737 and an average home value of $599,026.

The study gave Flower Mound a 71 livability rating.

Lewisville made the list as the No. 17 suburb “with home prices under $500,000.”

The study found the population rose by more than 18,000 people, 16.57% from 2021 to 2023.

It lists Lewisville’s average 2025 home value is $416,508.

Compared to 2024, only 26 suburbs had qualifying home values under $500,000. It dropped from 50 suburbs in 2024, according to the site.