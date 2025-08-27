Mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus near Argyle, fogging scheduled

Denton County Public Health announced two areas in Denton County that have mosquito traps that tested positive for West Nile Virus, including an area northeast of Argyle.

The other location was northeast of Pilot Point.

DCPH said fogging will be conducted three times, starting on Thursday and finishing on Thursday, September 4. Truck-based ultra-low volume fogging will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

DCPH scheduled fogging in the same area on August 14 after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile northeast of Argyle.

Other spots in Denton County have had scheduled fogging after mosquito traps tested positive for West Nile Virus, but no cases in humans have been reported, so far.

For more information, visit DCPH’s webpage on West Nile.