Flower Mound looking for Outstanding Citizenship Award nominees

Flower Mound is now accepting nominations for the Town’s Outstanding Citizenship Award.

The honor recognizes individuals or groups that reside in Flower Mound for their contributions to the Town.

“Throughout our Town’s history, volunteers have donated countless hours to improve the quality of life in Flower Mound,” said the Town in a statement. “The success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to serving their community with the desire to make it a better place to live, work and play.”

According to the Town’s website, the nominee should “strive to make a positive impact in the community, enhance the community and the lives of its residents and addresses or fulfills a community need or concern.”

There are adult and youth categories for the individual award.

According to the Town, The Outstanding Citizenship Award Committee is comprised of nine Flower Mound residents: six individuals selected by the Town Council, with the Mayor’s selection serving as Chair, and three leaders from Flower Mound non-profit organizations serving on a rotational basis.

They will review all applications and will make the final selection in toward the end of the year so the winner can be announced at the Town Council meeting in December.

A trophy will be given to the recipient from the Mayor and Town Council and their name will be added to a plaque of former winners at Town Hall. The winner will also have the opportunity to participate in multiple events throughout the next year.

Nominations, which will be accepted until October 31, can be submitted at the Town’s website.

For more information or questions, visit the Town’s Outstanding Citizenship Award webpage, email the Town at [email protected] or call at 972-874-6070.