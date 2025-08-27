City of Justin Update – August 2025

August is here, and that means it’s officially Back to School season! As families pick up supplies and students prepare for a new year of learning, our city is also hard at work preparing for the months ahead. One of our most important tasks each summer is finalizing the City of Justin’s annual budget, and staff and Council are currently working through the final stages to ensure we are prioritizing essential services, infrastructure and smart growth. We’re committed to making thoughtful, responsible decisions that will support our growing community for years to come.

This year, we’re especially excited to celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new Justin Elementary School, set to welcome students and staff this month. This beautiful, modern facility is a reflection of the growth we’re experiencing and the community’s commitment to education. We’re thrilled to see students and teachers begin a new chapter in such an inspiring space designed to support learning, collaboration, and future success.

In addition to the new elementary campus, Justin continues to see the opening of several Montessori and early learning centers, which have helped meet the growing demand for childcare and education as more families call Justin home. These new options are helping us serve children of all ages, ensuring that every student has access to high-quality educational opportunities close to home.

With school back in session, I want to remind everyone to slow down and stay alert in school zones. Whether you’re dropping kids off or just passing through on your morning commute, please watch for signage and adhere to posted speed limits. Children will be walking, biking and crossing streets in the mornings and afternoons—let’s all do our part to keep them safe.

I also want to take a moment to recognize the incredible work of our educators, school staff, and families. A new school year brings excitement, challenges, and opportunities for growth. Whether your child is starting pre-K, entering middle school, or heading into their senior year, we’re cheering for them every step of the way.

To all the students, teachers and families in Justin—we wish you a successful and rewarding school year. Thank you for being a part of what makes this community so strong.