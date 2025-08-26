Local car club started by FMHS seniors to host charity car show at Parker Square

Flower Mound Redline Club is hosting a car show at Parker Square in Flower Mound on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. that will raise money and awareness about drunk and distracted driving.

Morning Edition Cafe, a breakfast restaurant at Parker Square, will be offering free coffee for the event and there will be free donuts, as well.

The car club, started by a group of friends at Flower Mound High School, has made it a mission to bring the community together through a love of cars.

Payton Holmes, vice president of Flower Mound Redline Club and a senior at Flower Mound High, said the upcoming meet will benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The club hopes to continue a partnership with the group because of how close the cause is to the car community.

“It’s within our niche because drunk and distracted driving is a problem within the car community,” said Holmes. “So, we want to do the best we can within the community we’re a part of to alleviate the problem and raise awareness.”

Holmes said the group started with a group of friends that would go out to car events, but they were often far away or didn’t match what the group wanted to be a part of.

The process was slow at the start, but have really gained some traction through word of mouth and social media.

“We’ve gotten so much support from so many people and it’s just been incredible to see the impact we’ve had locally,” said Holmes. “The better you can make an event, the more people hear about it and the more people will want to come.”

Part of that impact is the charity initiatives the club is involved with. According to Redline’s website, the club’s last three meets have raised more than $2,500.

The club also doesn’t charge an entry fee for spectators or anyone showing off their cars, they rely solely on donations.

Holmes said some of the best parts of the shows they put on is the ability to connect with the community in a unique way.

“We’ve met so many people and made so many connections running these events,” he said. “It’s just so cool to make a space where people can share their passions and we’re really proud of that.”

August will be the second month in a row that the club has scheduled a car show at Parker Square. The last one was in July and led to multiple partnerships with the businesses on the square.

For more information about the upcoming event or to contact the club about a future event, visit Flower Mound Redline Club’s Texas CCC Series webpage or the Facebook event.

The club can also be found on social media at its Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.