HB 1481 bans cellphones in the classroom, here’s what local districts are doing so far

Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1481, a bill that allows public schools to ban personal electronic devices from the classroom and mandates that schools have a written policy on devices.

There are exceptions that can be made if a student has a documented medical need, has filed for Section 504 accommodations or there is some other health or safety concern.

Any district-issued devices are not subject to the ban.

In southern Denton County, most districts are working on a formal policy, but Northwest ISD was ahead of the curve.

For the 2024-25 school year, Northwest ISD had a written policy in place for students at elementary campuses up to high school campuses.

Elementary students had to leave cellphones, earbuds and smartwatches in their backpacks at all times. Middle school students had to do the same, but they had the opportunity to earn usage at lunch time.

At the high school level, devices had to be stored in a student’s backpack unless a teacher gave permission to use them for academic purposes. They could also be used during passing period and lunch.

“Northwest ISD and its schools believe technology can be used as a tool for learning, but the ongoing distraction of cellphones for personal use have hampered student learning,” said the district in a statement when they made the announcement in 2024.

The district hasn’t given an update on if the policy will have to be changed due to HB 1481.

Argyle ISD

Argyle recently announced it is working with guidance from the Texas Education Agency to come up with a policy and regulations for the Board of Trustees to approve before classes start in August.

The district is also working hard with campus leadership to finalize procedures that “ensure compliance with this requirement at all grade levels across the district.”

So far, the district’s plan includes device storage and a discipline system with progressing levels of offenses that could include confiscation of devices.

The district plans to follow consequences that are backed by state law and will be outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. Part of HB 1481 allows districts to dispose of confiscated devices if they aren’t claimed within 90 days when written notice is provided to the student’s parent.

Argyle ISD said it will provide clear communication of expectations to students and families before school starts.

“Our staff takes great pride in fulfilling their duties as educators while upholding the laws and expectations set forth by our elected officials,” said the district in a statement. “The goal of HB 1481 is to reduce distractions and support a more focused learning environment for all students. We will release specific enforcement guidelines and an FAQ later this summer, once final guidance is received from TEA and our board adopts the required policy. We have full confidence in our campus administrative staff to fulfill their role in upholding laws and policies.”

Lewisville ISD

At the time of reporting, Lewisville ISD does not have a formal policy yet in regard to the passage of HB 1481.

However, they did send out a family update addressing the situation.

The district explained the ban and what devices would be affected.

Those include “smartphones, flip phones, smartwatches, tablets, radios, pagers and any other devices capable of telecommunications not issued by the district for instructional use.”

LISD only mentioned the need to restrict high school students, saying they will required to keep cell phones and personal communications devices silences, our of sight and stored in a backpack, locker or purse.

These requirements start “from the time they arrive on campus until the dismissal bell.”

“Devices may not be used at any time during the school day, including before school, during passing periods or lunch, while on school property,” said the district.

As school board meetings happen before the school year starts, more details are expected to be revealed.