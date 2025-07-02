Where to Celebrate July 4 in southern Denton County

Looking for fireworks, festivals, and fun this July 4? From Flower Mound’s star-studded Independence Fest headlined by Chris Janson to hometown parades in Double Oak and Copper Canyon, southern Denton County has something for everyone. Whether you’re into kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, or firework finales, there are plenty of ways to celebrate America’s birthday close to home.

Roanoke’s July 3 All-American Fireworks & Festival

Roanoke’s annual Independence Day celebration will be on Thursday from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Roanoke.

There will be a Kid’s Zone with carnival rides, bounce houses, balloon artists and face/airbrush artists.

A pie-eating contest will also take place for all ages. There will be multiple vendors set up market-style along with food trucks.

The Emerald City Band will perform at City Hall at 8 p.m. before fireworks go off just after 9:15 p.m.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

For more information, visit the City’s July 3 celebration website.

Celebrate America’s freedom all day with the Town of Flower Mound at Independence Fest

Award-wining artist Chris Janson will headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest this year. But, before the fun happens at night, there will be plenty of events throughout the day.

The Children’s Parade will occur on Friday at 10 a.m. at Leonard and Helen Johns Park (1850 Timber Creek Road).

Participants in the annual Children’s Parade will stroll through a short route on decorated bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers to the parking lot of Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park where there will be kids’ activities, face painting along with food and drinks provided by Market Street.

Lineup for the Children’s Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road with the parade starting promptly at 10 a.m. The parade is open to all who may wish to take part (non-motorized vehicles only).

In the evening comes the entertainment and fireworks.

From 5-10 p.m. on Friday at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Lane), Flower Mound will welcome Chris Janson, a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, to Independence Fest 2025.

His hits include “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Independence Fest is completely free, including off-site parking and shuttle services. Gates open at Bakersfield Park at 5 p.m.

Free shuttle service begins at 4:45 p.m. and runs all evening, with a brief pause during the fireworks. Parking is available at Shadow Ridge Middle School (Blue Panther), the Community Activity Center (Green Frog), and an ADA-accessible lot at Stryker and Ivie & Associates, 571 Silveron Blvd. (Red Tiger). No onsite parking will be available.

For more information about the event, including FAQs and a site map, visit the event website at www.flowermound.gov/festival.

Copper Canyon’s Parade and Celebration

The annual Copper Canyon parade is hosted by the Woodland Women’s Club and will start at 10 a.m. Those participating in the parade should line up at 9:30 a.m.

It will start at Town Hall at 400 Woodland Drive, go through nearby neighborhood streets and return to Town Hall.

Parking for the event will be across the street from Town Hall.

Hamburgers, hotdogs and Kona Ice will be served to Copper Canyon residents.

The event is expected to last until noon.

Double Oak’s Parade and Picnic

The annual Double Oak parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Attendees don’t need to sign up, they can line up at 8:30 a.m. on Simmons at the north entrance of The Oaks.

Once started, the parade will go down Cross Timbers Drive and end at John B. Wright Park.

The Town asks those planning to attend to keep in mind that it is a community event, so floats and signage should be appropriate for all ages. Any candy that is tossed from floats should be thrown into grassy areas so children aren’t tempted to run into the street to grab it. No alcohol is allowed to be tossed from floats.

Horses are welcome during the parade, but they must have a poop bag or something to scoop it up.

The picnic portion of the celebration will be where the parade ends: John B. Wright Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be food and drinks provided, as well as music by Triple Lindy, a water slide, bounce houses and a silent auction.

Horses will not be permitted on picnic grounds.

For more information, visit the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department’s website.

Trophy Club celebrates July 4

Trophy Club’s celebration kicks off with the Patriot 5k & Fun Run at Samuel Beck Elementary School at 7:15 a.m. before the Parade of Patriots starts at 10 a.m.

The parade will start at Medlin Middle School and circle around 1.8 miles before ending back at Medlin.

A free festival for the whole family will start at 6 p.m. at Independence Park East that will feature live music from Limelight, food vendors and other fun amenities.

Those include bounce houses, a fun house maze, face painting, glitter tattoos, children’s art studio and yard games.

Fireworks will start later in the night, wrapping the event up around 10 p.m.

A list of vendors and a parking map is available at Trophy Club’s July 4 celebration website.

Celebrate Independence Day in Grapevine with the 43rd Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

This is an 18-minute fireworks spectacular over Lake Grapevine. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and features brilliant 8″ shells lighting up the night sky. Enhance your experience by streaming the synchronized patriotic music at GrapevineTexasUSA.com. Enjoy the show from parks, the beach or by boat – park entry is $20 per vehicle on July 4.

Suggested Viewing Locations: Oak Grove Park, Rockledge Park, Katie’s Woods Park, Oak Grove Soccer Complex, Oak Grove Baseball & Softball Complexes, Silver Lake Park and Hotel Vin/Grapevine Main Station Garage.

Parks will close when full. Arrive early to secure your spot.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Celebrate at Hilltop Truck Park in Northlake

Hilltop Truck Park in Northlake will host a July 4 celebration on Friday that features multiple food trucks, live music from Bronson Louis starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks after dark.

For more information, visit Hilltop Truck Park’s website.