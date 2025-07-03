Argyle Police Chief reappointed to advisory council by Gov. Abbott

Argyle’s Police Chief Emmitt Jackson was reappointed to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 19.

The Council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

“It’s a very worthy cause because the victims’ side of the equation often doesn’t get studied,” said Jackson. “We often study offender behavior and why people do what they do, but not as often we study the effects it has on the victims.”

He feels like he can give quality input to the council because of his experience in law enforcement and being able to speak to what he has seen from a victim-offender relationship.

“This is a great societal benefit to be able to understand those needs,” said Jackson. “And locally, it allows me to have a voice and weigh in on conversations.”

Jackson is one of just eight individuals to serve on the advisory council. He was initially appointed to the position by Gov. Abbott in 2022. Now, he will serve on the council again until January 17, 2027.

“Any time the governor tasks you to do anything, that’s an honor,” said Jackson. “I think it’s also an honor to be a representative of Argyle and have its name on that list of appointees. It’s a big thing.”

Jackson joined Argyle PD in January 2020 after 15 years with the Dallas Police Department and a stint as police chief in Keene. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Lamar University.