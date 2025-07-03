Thursday, July 3, 2025
Thursday’s Top Wanted

Denton County Crime Stoppers has released its Top 10 Most Wanted list for the month of July.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Denton County Crime Stopper’s Top 10 Most Wanted for July. (Photo courtesy of DCSO)

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office also released a list of fugitives on the DWI Bulletin. A reward of up to $2,000 is also available for information leading to an arrest regarding the DWI bulletin.

The Denton County Crime Stopper’s DWI Bulletin for July. (Image courtesy of DCSO)

To provide information for the Most Wanted list or the DWI Bulletin, contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com or call at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

