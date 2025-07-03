Gill hails passage of Trump’s border and tax bill

The House of Representatives on Friday voted 218 to 214 to pass President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” following hours of relentless arm-twisting and deliberation that included the longest floor speech and longest procedural vote in the body’s 236-year history.

It features an extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, key provisions of which were set to expire at the end of the year; bolstered spending on border security, defense, and energy exploration; and discretionary spending cuts.

The legislation now heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature. Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound) voted in favor of the bill.

“I am proud to support President Trump and his agenda,” said Rep. Gill. “This One Big Beautiful Bill implements everything that Americans voted for at the ballot box in November. It secures our border, funds the largest mass deportation operation in American history, and delivers the tax relief working families deserve. It is the most important piece of legislation we will vote on in this Congress.”

The bill provides record funding to complete the border wall, expands and accelerates deportations of illegal aliens, and closes loopholes that have fueled the border crisis. The bill also delivers historic tax cuts for working-class families, ensuring Americans keep more of what they earn while strengthening the nation’s economy, Gill stated in a press release.

“Americans demanded border security, and we are delivering it. Americans demanded an end to the chaos, and we are delivering it. Americans demanded tax relief, and we are delivering it,” Rep. Gill said. “We are taking our country back.”

President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law this week.