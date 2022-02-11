Friday, February 11, 2022
Gov. Abbott appoints Argyle police chief to advisory council

By Mark Smith
Emmitt Jackson, Argyle police chief

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council, the Governor’s office announced this week.

The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

Jackson’s term is set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. He joined Argyle PD in January 2020 after 15 years with the Dallas Police Department and a stint as police chief in Keene. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Lamar University.

In addition to Jackson, Abbott appointed one other person to the council and reappointed five council members.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

