Foodie Friday: Linnybird Bakeshop

I think it says a lot about a business owner if they were able to open a business smack dab in the middle of COVID in 2020 and were not only able to do well, but do so well that they had to open a larger, new location in order to accommodate the demand for their product.

And that’s exactly what happened to Linnybird Bakeshop owner, Lisa Britten. Lisa has owned bakeries and food trucks since 1997, but took some time away for a few years to focus on raising her 4 children. But in 2020 she found herself in a position to be able to open a bakery again and decided to open Linnybird Bakeshop (named after her mother and daughter) in Lake Dallas.

They started out in a small location, but word quickly spread about Lisa’s amazing cupcakes, cookies, and pies. So in 2021, she announced that they were moving to a larger location right off of 35-E in Lake Dallas. In just 33 days, Lisa was able to transform the space into a beautiful bakery with comfortable seating to encourage her customers to stick around and chat, play games, and relax. And at the end of February, they’ll also have a beautiful event space available for you to rent that is the perfect option to bridal showers, baby showers, and birthday parties.

We’ve had the privilege and honor of having Lisa’s cupcakes and pies before and we truly believe they are some of the best here in DFW. And we’re not the only ones who think so! Back in 2010, Lisa’s cupcakes were actually named the Best in Texas. So, if you want some of the best cupcakes in Texas, you now know where to find them.

Lisa always has 12 cupcake flavors in her case – 8 standard flavors and then 4 new specialty flavors every week. Some of our favorite standard flavors are her award-winning Berry Pecan, her Lemon, and her Chocolate. And she always has some super fun speciality flavors, playing with seasonal flavors and even some Girl Scout inspired cupcakes.

We’ve also ordered some of her pies for our holiday meals. Her French Silk Pie on a pretzel crust was a crowd-pleaser at our Thanksgiving this past year. The perfect combination of salty and sweet. And she also offers a gluten-free version of it as well! You can purchase her pies whole or by the slice – either way you won’t regret it.

Lisa also has some spectacular cookies available that actually take 3 days to make! You can purchase the cookies plain or you can order them as a cookie sandwich (to die for).

Since moving to the new location, Lisa has also been able to offer some savory options as well. Her chicken salad is fantastic and comes in 3 options – Cheddar Bacon Ranch, Honey Cranberry Walnut, and Waldorf Poppyseed.

We definitely recommend following Linnybird on Facebook because they always have something new happening and that’s the best way to keep up with them!

If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to have the Best Cupcake in Texas, we definitely recommend you head to Linnybird Bakeshop to try out what Lisa and her team bake up on a daily basis. And if you have an event or special occasion that you need sweet treats for, Linnybird will make all of your guests incredibly happy.

*Linnybird Bakeshop is located at 5006 S Stemmons Freeway, Lake Dallas TX 75065.