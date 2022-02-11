Police trying to ID suspects in wallet theft at local Kroger

The Flower Mound Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a wallet from a purse at a local Kroger store.

On Sunday, at the Kroger on FM 1771 at FM 2499, a woman was shopping when a masked suspect is seen on surveillance video reaching into her purse while another masked suspect keeps lookout. FMPD shared video of that attempt on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after that clip, the suspect successfully stole the wallet from the victim’s purse, according to FMPD. The victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used immediately after the theft.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about the incident, contact FMPD Det. York at 972-874-6507.