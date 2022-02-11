Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Police trying to ID suspects in wallet theft at local Kroger

By Mark Smith
0
748
Screenshot of FMPD video

The Flower Mound Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a wallet from a purse at a local Kroger store.

On Sunday, at the Kroger on FM 1771 at FM 2499, a woman was shopping when a masked suspect is seen on surveillance video reaching into her purse while another masked suspect keeps lookout. FMPD shared video of that attempt on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after that clip, the suspect successfully stole the wallet from the victim’s purse, according to FMPD. The victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used immediately after the theft.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about the incident, contact FMPD Det. York at 972-874-6507.

Previous articleFoodie Friday: Linnybird Bakeshop
Next articleMarty B’s moving To Go counter to Bartonville Town Center
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.