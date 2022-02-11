Marty B’s moving To Go counter to Bartonville Town Center

The Marty B’s restaurant in Bartonville will soon move its To Go service to the Bartonville Town Center next door.

Owner Marty Bryan said there is still a lot of demand for to-go orders, and there isn’t enough room in the restaurant to keep up. Bryan recently signed a lease for the old 7-11 store space in the Bartonville Town Center next door to have the restaurant’s To Go service work out of there.

“It will allow us to better execute our to-go business and enhance the value of the experience for our customers, both to-go and dine-in,” Bryan said.

Bryan said he’s looking forward to having the “Marty B’s To Go” sign prominently displayed along FM 407, as opposed to its current location in the back of the restaurant. The restaurant is aiming to make the To Go service more efficient and easy for customers. The full menu will be available, made-to-order, and there will also some pre-packaged sides and other menu items that will be ready for immediate pickup.

Bryan said the new To Go space is expected to open this summer. It will join the new Marty B’s Coffee Shop, which is expected to open this spring.