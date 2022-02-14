Early voting underway for primary election

Republican and Democratic voters will select their respective nominees for this November’s general election at the county, state, and federal levels now through Friday, Feb. 25 for the March 1 Texas primary election.
See who is on your ballot here.
The Cross Timbers Gazette interviewed candidates in selected local races. Read about the candidates here.
Early Voting Dates and Times:
February 14-18: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 19: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
February 20: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 22-25: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Map of all 36 Early Voting locations.
Learn more about voting in the Texas primary election here and here.