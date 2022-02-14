Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Early voting underway for primary election

By CTG Staff
0
3

Republican and Democratic voters will select their respective nominees for this November’s general election at the county, state, and federal levels now through Friday, Feb. 25 for the March 1 Texas primary election.

See who is on your ballot here.

The Cross Timbers Gazette interviewed candidates in selected local races. Read about the candidates here.

Early Voting Dates and Times:
February 14-18: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 19: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
February 20: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 22-25: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Map of all 36 Early Voting locations.

Learn more about voting in the Texas primary election here and here.

Previous articleMarty B’s moving To Go counter to Bartonville Town Center
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.