Monday, February 14, 2022
Open House to reveal Flower Mound’s Trails Master Plan draft

By Mark Smith
The Pink Evening Primrose Trail, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound will hold a public review meeting this week regarding its draft of the Flower Mound Trails & Bikeways Master Plan.

The Trails and Bikeways Master Plan will serve as a roadmap for the future improvement and expansion to trails and bikeways within Flower Mound, according to the town. It will give the town a plan for how existing and new neighborhoods are connected to key destinations such as schools, parks, shopping areas and major employment centers. The master plan is a year-long effort to engage the public about their vision for trails and bikeways in order to shape the final master plan.

The town is asking for residents’ feedback on its draft recommendations for the master plan. On Wednesday, the town will present its recommendations during the Parks Board meeting at Town Hall. An Open House is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the Parks Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

These meetings were originally scheduled for Feb. 3, but they were rescheduled for Feb. 16 due to the winter storm.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

