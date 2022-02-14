Weir: Jason Niehaus running for Judge of 367th District Court

Do you know the role of a District Court Judge in Denton County? Do you know what type of cases are heard in the court? Is there a distinction between a District Court and a Criminal Court? These, and many other questions, can be answered by watching one of the video interviews of candidates running for the Republican nomination to the 367th District Court. Jason Niehaus is one of those candidates, and he came over for an interview to tell voters about himself and why he’s running for this position.

The following was sent by Mr. Niehaus: Education: BBA, U. North Texas, JD: U. Miami (FL)

Years’ Experience: 11. Endorsements: Texas Right to Life PAC. Religion: Catholic

Litigation Experience: Trial, intermediate appellate, Texas Supreme Court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Federal Court (trial level), Fifth Circuit, US Supreme Court

Experience in Areas of Law: civil, criminal, appellate (civil, criminal, and family) religious freedom, covid-restrictions, mass-tort litigation, class action, corporate entity representation, tax (civil and criminal), general counsel, contracts litigation, banking/finance litigation.

Awards/Honors:

– 2021 President’s Award, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer Association

– 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 Thompson Reuters Super Lawyer (selected by peer vote);

– 2021 and 2022 National Trial Lawyers Association Top 40 Under 40;

– 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 Attorney and Practice Magazine Top 10 Defense Attorneys (Texas)

– 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 America’s Top 100 Defense Attorneys

For additional information on the candidate, please click on: www.voteniehaus.com.

Early voting in the primary election begins on Monday, February 14, and ends February 25. Election Day is March 1st. If you need info about voting in Denton County click on www.votedenton.com.