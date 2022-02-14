Weir: New town manager for Flower Mound

James Childers became Flower Mound’s new town manager after being sworn into office on January 3rd, during the first Town Council meeting of 2022. Mr. Childers was hired in October of last year, with a unanimous vote by the Council. The new manager has an extensive background in local government, beginning in 2002 as an administrative intern in the city manager’s office in Denton. He went on to a job as Human Resources Generalist for the Town of Flower Mound. Later, he served for 7 years for the City of Dallas in a variety of positions, including as manager of the Office of Strategic Customer Services.

From there, he served the City of Abilene for over 5 years in the role of Director of Community Services, soon moving up to Assistant Town Manager. Until he was selected as FM’s town manager, Childers was working for the last 4 years as the Assistant Town Manager of the City of Irving. Our town has not had a permanent manager since Jimmy Stathatos left in September of 2020. Since that time, we’ve had 2 Interim Town Managers; Town CFO Debra Wallace, who retired on October 29, 2021, and Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton, who served until Childers took the auth of office.