Flower Mound swears in new town manager

By Mark Smith
New Flower Mound Town Manager James Childers is sworn in during Monday's Town Council meeting, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s new town manager, James Childers, was sworn into office during Monday’s Town Council meeting.

“I’m excited to be here in the town and I look forward to serving this great community,” Childers said immediately after taking the oath of office. “I look forward to connecting with everybody here.”

Childers has worked in municipal government for 20 years, including several years with the town of Flower Mound. He was most recently an assistant city manager for the city of Irving.

Childers is Flower Mound’s first permanent town manager since former Jimmy Stathatos left the position in September 2020. Town CFO Debra Wallace served as interim town manager until she retired in October 2021, and Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton then filled the interim role until Childers’ first day.

