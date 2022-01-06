Harvest Happenings — January 2022

This year has been challenging for our neighbors. Navigating life during a pandemic; surviving the Snowpocalypse; losing loved ones and learning a new normal has stretched us personally and has knitted us closer together as a community.

It’s connecting neighbors that keeps our community culture of doing life together flourishing. It’s how we get through the tough times and celebrate the good times. Our award-winning Lifestyle Program included more than 250 events and activities this year—including food trucks, homeowner events, and fitness opportunities. While life can be unpredictable, our community life can be the constant our neighbors need to get through it all.

It’s so easy to look at Harvest and think what a great place to raise a family…and it is! However, it is also a great place for everyone!

We have an active 50+ group and it just keeps growing each year. What started as a monthly breakfast with a few neighbors, has grown to an active group of more than 60 members that meet several times a month for mixers, outings, and potlucks. Our 50+ group makes it easy to find people in the same stage of life with common interests where wonderful friendships can develop and flourish. Trish says, “The Harvest 50+ group is the bomb! Over the years, the group has stitched together a band of caring, loving, community-spirited people who have fun, lend a hand, take care of each other, and enjoy many laughs along the way. I feel so grateful and blessed to be a part of this ever-growing crew.”

This year, they held a food drive and collected items at each one of their events. They were able to donate 300 pounds of food to the North Texas Food Bank! We love seeing our community groups embrace our philanthropy! Fighting hunger in North Texas has been our priority since we opened. Since our first residents moved here in 2014, our community has donated more than 189,074 meals to the North Texas Food Bank and its partners. In 2021, Harvest neighbors have donated more than 52,702 meals.

Our community contributes throughout the year in events such as: Freezing for a Reason; Hoops for Hunger; Gratitude Music Series; Summer Peanut Butter Drive; and Harvest Turkey Trot. We also make it a priority to donate fresh produce through our Harvest farms. This year, our farm donated more than 500 pounds of fresh produce. Most food banks only receive canned or boxed food items. For them to receive fresh produce is really special. Our partners are so appreciative of our support and helping them feed North Texans.

We are excited for this new year and all it will bring!