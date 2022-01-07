Aging in Style with Lori Williams: 3 myths about staying in your home

Most seniors want to stay in their homes as long as possible, and that may make sense for some, but not all. There is a lot of misinformation and fear that hold seniors back from considering senior living communities.

MYTH: “Living in my own home is the best place to remain through my senior years.”

TRUTH: As we age, our needs change. You may need to make modifications to your home to remain safe, or bring in help as care needs increase. Also, it can become increasingly difficult as you age to maintain a social life, especially if you have to give up driving. Isolation and loneliness have a negative impact on the physical and mental health of seniors.

MYTH: “It’s less expensive to remain at home.”

TRUTH: Even without a mortgage to pay, monthly expenses can add up – insurance, taxes, maintenance, HOA fees, etc. If you have health issues and need to bring in a caregiver, staying in your home can quickly become more expensive then moving to a senior living community.

MYTH: “Senior Living communities are for old people.”

TRUTH: Unfortunately, many seniors still visualize a nursing home when they think about senior living. The truth is, there are MANY options when it comes to senior living communities – Senior apartments (many look like 5-star resorts!), Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Residential Care Homes. Local placement services, like mine, help you figure out which type of community is the best fit for your needs and budget.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com. This is a FREEservice for seniors. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams – the link is on the website.

(Sponsored Content)