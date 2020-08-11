Flower Mound’s town manager leaving for new job in Bedford

Flower Mound Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos announced on his personal Facebook page Tuesday night that the Bedford City Council finalized an agreement for him to be their next city manager.

Bedford is a city of 49,500 residents located in northeast Tarrant County in the “Mid-Cities” area between Dallas and Fort Worth.

“While I’m so excited about my new adventure, I will miss the friends and employees that we’ve met here. I also met my wife, Michelle Stathatos, here. Fortunately, she’s coming with me. Seriously, I appreciate all the love and support that everyone has shown our family. I’m so grateful to have been a part of so many exciting accomplishments in Flower Mound. I’m also excited because I’m the first Town Manager that was hired in the last 30 years to leave voluntarily. I think I get a t-shirt.”

Stathatos has been working for local governments since 1994, when he began as a purchasing analyst for the city of College Station while attending Texas A&M University. He then worked as a management intern at the city of Euless and assistant to the city manager in Ennis before becoming the city manager for Roanoke. He served there for about 15 years before becoming Flower Mound’s town manager in January 2013.

Stathatos said he became interested in working in local government because he wanted “to make a difference.”

“The local level, I think, is by far the most impactful level of government,” he said. “You see the people you serve daily. When we put in a new park, or fix a road, or open a new fire station — things that enhance people’s quality of life — it’s really gratifying.”

Check back for updates to this story.