Highland Village calls special election

The Highland Village City Council last week called a special election to fill an unexpired council seat, meaning Highland Village residents will vote in five municipal races this spring.

The offices of City Council Places 1 (mayor), 2, 4 and 6 will be on the general election ballot, but one more will be added because current Place 7 Councilman Dan Jaworski is running for mayor. The Place 7 seat expires in May 2023, and the City Charter directs a special election must be called to fill the remaining portion of the Place 7 term, according to a city news release.

The filing period for candidates in the general election ends on Feb. 18. The filing period for the special election, Place 7, is March 7.