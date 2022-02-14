Sonic, gas station, car wash open on Hwy 377

A small development in the Argyle area opened for business on Monday.

The development includes a Shell gas station with a large convenience store and a Sonic fast food restaurant, as well as the Argyle Car Wash, located in the southeast corner of Hwy 377 and Frenchtown Road.

The Sonic restaurant doesn’t have the usual drive-in stalls, but you can order in the drive-thru or at the counter inside the store. The Argyle Car Wash is fully automated and free vacuums are available for customers. Washes range in cost from $8-16.