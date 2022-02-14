Harvest Happenings — February 2022

I am sure you all have been reading about the growth our area is experiencing (and will continue to experience). Harvest is also growing. We have more than 2,100 occupied homes and counting.

To accommodate all of our new neighbors, we have added to our staff. We added an Assistant General Manager, Jerry Lui, and an Assistant Lifestyle Manager, Hannah Oliver. These two members help us to better serve our neighbors and community.

I wanted to take an opportunity to introduce you to Hannah. She is my right-hand woman and will be active in the community and working with local businesses. I am fortunate to have known Hannah for a few years. While she was in college, Hannah worked as a pool and event ambassador. She was such a huge help to me in that capacity. We hired her shortly after she graduated from Texas Women’s University. She has jumped right in and is a tremendous asset to our office and our community. I asked her a few questions so you can get to know her better.

Why did you want to work at Harvest? Harvest is a special place. It’s not like any other neighborhood. The people here are choosing to do life together and it’s pretty special to play a part in that.

What made you choose Lifestyle? Lifestyle is a fancy word that means bringing people together. I love getting to brainstorm new ways to make that happen!

What did you want to be when you grew up? Once upon a time, I wanted to own a cupcake shop and somehow ended up studying nutrition…ironic I know. But really, the core of what I have always wanted to do is something meaningful.

What is your favorite holiday? My favorite holiday is Christmas. I remember going to the Nutcracker Ballet with my mom and I have been hooked ever since. A big runner-up is National Sunglasses Day (June 27). I have a pretty big collection of sunglasses so it’s a monumental day for me.

What event are you looking forward to planning? I’m really excited to plan National Dinosaur Day! I have some fun ideas that I know our neighbors are going to love. It’s going to be RAWRsome!

I know you are fairly new, but do you have a favorite homeowner interaction? I have such a soft spot for Harvest littles! I love seeing the crafts and friendships that come out of our Wednesdays! Just last week a group of moms all became friends and I got to see them all leave together to go to the Farmhouse for coffee. It’s truly incredible to watch neighbors grow into friends.

As you can see, we have the perfect person for this job. Hannah understands the vision and loves people! I am excited to work with her and to watch her grow and develop deep relationships with our Harvest family!