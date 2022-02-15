Highland Village adds Good Friday as official holiday

The city of Highland Village has added Good Friday as an official city holiday.

A recent survey of 100 cities showed that 87% of responding cities observe Good Friday as an official city holiday, according to a city news release. Currently, Highland Village employees receive paid leave for nine holidays, two personal days and their birthday. Last week, the Highland Village City Council approved a resolution adding Good Friday as an official city holiday in which city offices will be closed.

“The Good Friday holiday will enhance the benefits Highland Village employees receive thereby bolstering the city’s recruitment and retention strategy,” the city said in a news release.