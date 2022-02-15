Sheila Taylor files for LISD board

Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commissioner Sheila Taylor recently announced that she will run again for a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.

Taylor, a 19-year Lewisville resident, is a licensed CPA working as a tax department leader and consulting in her own private CPA practice. She ran for the Place 2 seat on the LISD Board last year and came up short in a close race with incumbent Allison Lassahn. Now, Taylor is running for Place 3, which has been held by Angie Cox since 2014.

As a veteran and community volunteer, Taylor “holds strong in the beliefs of ‘service before self’ and ‘to whom much is given, much is required,'” said a news release from her campaign. “It is the same servant’s heart that drives her passion to make the LISD community a safe, welcoming, innovative and thriving place for children, parents and staff alike.”

As a three-time Breast Cancer survivor and National Ambassador for Advocacy, Taylor has lobbied for survivors locally and in Washington D.C.

“She is not afraid to speak up for what she believes in, and she believes in being a voice for all children in our district,” her campaign said in a statement.

Taylor has served on the LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee, LISD School Health Advisory Council and PTAs. Her campaign says that that service, combined with her financial and business background and experience as a current parent of a student in the district “afford her the unique experience and perspective to analyze budgets to ensure resources are invested wisely, while also providing much needed transparency and accountability to the community and taxpayers. She also has a vested interest in making sure our students have the tools and resources they needed to be successful while being an active listener to parents and a collaborator working with and supporting our educators.”

Taylor graduated Summa Cum Laude from Jackson State University with a BA in Accounting in 1993. She is a graduate of Georgetown University Leadership Institute and recently received a Master of Science in Accounting – Taxation from Purdue University – Global.

For more information about Taylor’s campaign, go to www.sheilaforlisd.com. The filing period for local elections ends Friday, and Election Day is May 7. Places 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot in LISD. According to the district website, one other candidate — Pam Johnson — has filed opposite Taylor for Place 3.