GoFundMe set up for families of Double Oak officers

Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly has organized a GoFundMe online fundraiser for the families of two Double Oak police officers, one who died of COVID-19 and the other who is “fighting for his life” against COVID-19.

Officer John Mestas died of COVID-related complications last week, just a couple months after joining the department. He “was in training to serve our community and was excited to meet and serve the citizens of Double Oak,” Donnelly wrote in the fundraiser description. Mestas is survived by his wife and four children.

Both Mestas and his training officer, Lonnie Sneed, contracted the virus during their time together, and Sneed has been in the hospital for several weeks due to COVID-related complications. Sneed has a wife and five children.

“The lengthy stays in the hospital have caused a great strain on both families,” the fundraiser page says. “This GoFundMe page has been set up in an effort to take some of the added stress off their families as they are grieving in different ways at this time.”

The GoFundMe has a goal of raising $10,000 for the Sneed and Mestas families. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $4,500 has been donated.