Marty B’s Coffee coming soon to Bartonville

About four years after Marty B’s opened in Bartonville, owner Marty Bryan is getting ready to open a new coffee shop next to his popular eatery.

Marty B’s Coffee is under construction next to Marty B’s, 2664 FM 407 East, and is expected to open by late winter, Bryan said. It’ll be a large, modern Hill Country ranch-inspired coffee shop with 31-foot-tall ceilings, lounge areas, a drive-thru, conference room, large fireplace and more for customers to “unwind, connect and enjoy an amazing cup of coffee,” Bryan said. The architecture and design will complement the Marty B’s atmosphere, but it’ll be a bit “lighter and airy” and more intimate and quiet than the restaurant next door.

The new counter-service coffee shop will serve coffee from a new Marty B’s brand of coffee beans, along with espresso drinks, smoothies, pastries, scratch-made desserts and other common coffee shop fare, as well as signature Marty B’s brisket breakfast tacos, fried chicken biscuits, smoked ham sandwiches with french toast bread, coffee cocktails and mocktails and more. The shop will have packaged Marty B’s smoked meats for sale, similar to Buc-ee’s. Everything will be made from fresh, all-natural ingredients, with the “same amazing quality and service” as Marty B’s.

Bryan and his wife own Marty B’s and Marty B’s Coffee, and he co-owns two other sit-down restaurants in Flower Mound, 1845 Taste Texas and Rustico Grill. Their daughter, McKalee, recently graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in hospitality management, and she will help run the coffee shop.

“Our desire as we build concepts is to surround the customer with opportunities to visit our restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Bryan said. “I love coffee and have been wanting to do this for a long, long time, and I’m eager to see how the coffee shop and Marty B’s will complement each other.”

Bryan expects Marty B’s Coffee to open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 or 9 p.m. daily. The drive-thru will be built “so it can be amazing and fast,” Bryan said. “We want to do everything we can to deliver on that.”

Bryan said he loves Bartonville’s rural atmosphere and is proud to be a part of the community.

“We are focused on and committed to serving our amazing customers in Denton County amazing customers,” he said.