Proposed redistricting would change local house district maps

The Texas House of Representatives is advancing a new redistricting map toward approval, and the proposed map would significantly change the district maps for Denton County.

Currently, four state house districts make up Denton County: 63 (southwest), 64 (central and northwest), 65 (southeast) and 106 (northeast). The proposed map would shake things up considerably.

In the proposed map, a small section of central southern Denton County would remain in District 63. District 65 would make up the rest of the southern quarter of the county, spanning the entire width of the county. District 57 would make up much of the central section of the county, while 106 would still cover the northeast quadrant and District 64 would keep northwest Denton County and get all of Wise County.

The proposed map is expected to change before the Texas legislature sends it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to sign. Click here for more information about the redistricting bill.

A similar proposed redistricting bill would change the State Senate District map. Both proposals are expected to give Republicans more of an advantage in state house and senate elections.