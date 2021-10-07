Richard Peter Cook, 91 of Double Oak, TX has left to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Richard is preceded in death by his parents James Malcolm Cook, Viola Becker Cook and son, Michael Richard Cook. Richard was born on October 2, 1930 in Peoria, IL. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Georgette Gergov Cook, daughters, Katherine Ange and husband Marshall, Colleen Brady, Ildi Cook Hattorf and husband Perry Hattorf as well as nine grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Richard was as 31 year veteran with the United States Navy serving in the Korean War. He was engineer by trade. After retirement, he served as Double Oak Mayor Emeritus and was very active with water commission, and MOAA (Military Officers Association of American). Celebration of Life will be held at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home 740 S.Edmonds Ln. Lewisville, TX on Friday, October 15, at 5:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to (MOAA) P.O. Box 1555 Merrifield, VA 22116-9917. or http://WWW.MOAA.ORG.