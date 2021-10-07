Lakeside 5K and Family Fun Day to benefit Ally’s Wish

The upcoming fourth annual Lakeside Family 5K and Fun Run will raise funds for Ally’s Wish, a Flower Mound-based nonprofit granting last wishes to young, terminally ill mothers.

Inspired by the late Allyson Hendrickson, Ally’s Wish provides a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. Wishes are granted in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging or any other wish the mother may have, and a typical wish granted is approximately $5,000. Since inception, more than 110 wishes have been granted to families across North Texas and the U.S.

The Lakeside 5K and Family Fun Day is scheduled for Oct. 30 and will have a 5K race, a 1-mile Family Fun Run and a dress up contest, according to a news release. Sponsorships and runner registrations are still available, and sponsorships must be confirmed by Oct. 15 to receive full benefits. For runners, group discounts are available.

