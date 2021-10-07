Magen Miller to perform in Lakeside Music Series

Magen Miller, a regular at the Lakeside Music Series over the years, will perform Friday night as part of the weekly live music program.

A master of both piano and violin, Miller sings and has composed music across genres — from symphonic, electro-acoustic and string quartets to pop, rock and jazz, according to a Lakeside news release.

Friday night, she will perform a range of covers, from rock to pop to country. Expect tunes from Amy Winehouse, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bruce Hornsby, Carole King and The 10,000 Maniacs.

Miller sings regularly at Terilli’s and Ocean Prime in Dallas. She has also performed with Cirque Du Soleil and has toured with the popular Irish rock band, Needfire. She takes the Lakeside stage at 7:30 p.m.