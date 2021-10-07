Assisted Living and memory care center breaks ground in Argyle

Teresa’s House Assisted Living and Memory Care broke ground September 23rd on their Argyle location.

Local residents Godwin Dixon and Teresa Whittington RN, BSN will own and operate the center at 8827 Hwy 377, south of Frenchtown Road. The pair operate a similar facility in McKinney.

Dixon and Wittington are nationally recognized senior care professionals with more than 60 years of combined experience in North Texas. Their passion for seniors, and extensive experience lead them to design Teresa’s House – a dream 20 years in the making, according to a press release from the company.

Their McKinney location opened in 2020 and has won “Best of McKinney” awards two years running and received all 5-star reviews.

Teresa’s House in Argyle features four 16-room ranch style homes, specifically designed for senior care. The community offers a continuum of care with houses dedicated to assisted living, early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s and memory care, and advanced care. They will also have an activity center with a vintage kitchen and garage, complete with a classic Chevy Chevelle, and a horse paddock with miniature horses for equine therapy.

The Argyle groundbreaking ceremony included Sally Aldridge from the Metroport Chamber of Commerce, Dustin Austin of Our Country Homes, and Rev. Jake Clawson of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Flower Mound.

Construction begins this month and the center is slated for completion in August 2022.