Local attorney announces candidacy for new house district

Denton County attorney and longtime Republican leader Richard Hayes on Thursday announced his candidacy for the new Texas House District 57.

HD 57 is being created this year by the Texas Legislature in response to population growth in the county. HD 57 will encompass a band of Denton County stretching from Ponder in the west to Oak Point and Little Elm in the east and will include the southernmost part of Denton, northern part of Argyle, northern part of Highland Village, as well as Shady Shores, Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek.

A 54-year resident of Denton County, Hayes is founder of the Denton law firm Hayes, Berry, White and Vanzant, LLP. He is board-certified in both commercial real estate law and residential real estate law.

Hayes has been active in Texas Republican politics for more than 35 years. He served as chairman of the Denton County Republican Party from 1996 to 2002 and has been an active mentor, guide and supporter for countless Republican candidates at every level.

Hayes said in a press release that he views the new district as a natural opportunity to step into a new community service role.

“In this time of unprecedented growth, the people and business owners of HD 57 need a strong, experienced representative in Austin,” Hayes said. “I’m ready to put my knowledge, skills and years of experience in law and business to work for the district to ensure we continue the common-sense conservative policies that have made Texas the best place to rear a family and grow a business.”

One of fewer than 300 Professional Registered Parliamentarians in North America, Hayes serves as Parliamentarian of the Republican Party of Texas and the Texas State Republican Executive Committee. In addition, he is active in national, state and local parliamentarian organizations.

Hayes is a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association and serves on the Board of Governors for the Council for National Policy. He served as chairman of the Denton County Republican Party from 1996 to 2002 and also served on the Denton County Elections Commission.

Hayes also serves on the North Texas Mobility Corporation Board of Directors, North Texas State Fair Association Board of Directors and St. Mary’s University School of Law Board of Advisors.

Past service includes that on the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents, Denton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (chair); Denton Kiwanis Club (president); Denton Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors, Greater Denton Arts Council, City of Denton Historic Landmark Commission, Project Cabinet, Vision for Denton-The 21st Century, and organizing committees for the 24th and 25th Annual Texas Special Olympics.

Hayes earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University, Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University, and juris doctorate from St. Mary’s University School of Law. Upon graduation, Hayes served as a briefing attorney for Adrian Spears, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. Following his clerkship, he served as an assistant criminal district attorney in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in San Antonio.