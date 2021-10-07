High School Football Scoreboard

Northwest 63, Saginaw 12

The Texans opened the game with three unanswered touchdowns and did not look back, smashing Saginaw on Thursday night.

Northwest drove 72 yards and scored on a 2-yard run from Kyle Cummings on its opening possession of the game to get things started.

The Texans then blocked a punt to get excellent field possession, and scored when Jake Strong hit Shannon Danicki on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Strong scored on a 25-yard keeper on the Texans next series before Saginaw was able to get on the board, with Northwest leading 21-6 at the end of one.

Early in the second quarter, Strong connected with Joseph Rivas on a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-6.

The Rough Riders answered with another touchdown before Strong hit Logan Jeskevic on a 55-yard pass to make it 35-12 Northwest.

The Texans went up 42-12 at the break following a 1-yard run from Ricardo Dyer.

In the third, Strong rush broke an 82-yard touchdown run to make it 49-12, and followed that up on Northwest’s next possession with a 26-yard touchdown run.

Strong finished the evening with 156 yards passing and three passing touchdowns, and 133 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns.

Chad Phillips then intercepted a pass for Northwest, and Cummings scored on a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the third to make it 63-12 Northwest.

The Texans (4-2, 3-0) will travel to Crowley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 for their next game.

