Korean fried chicken restaurant coming to Flower Mound

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken plans to open a new location in Flower Mound next year, according to a construction project filing Friday with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Bonchon will move into the old Mod Pizza space at 2450 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 100, according to the TDLR filing. The $750,000 renovation project is expected to begin in February and be completed as early as the end of April.

Bonchon’s fried chicken is hand-battered, double-fried and hand-brushed in signature sauces. The menu also features main Asian dishes such as bulgogi, japchae, chicken katsu, tteokbokki, bibimbap and more. The chain has more than 450 locations around the world, including about 150 in the U.S. The closest existing one to Flower Mound is at 4940 Hwy 121, Suite 135 at the border of Lewisville and The Colony.

Click here for more information.