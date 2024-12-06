Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2024

The Town’s Annual Christmas Event will take place on Dec. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your family to enjoy cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and a life-size snow globe for photo opportunities. In addition, the firefighters and paramedics of DCESD#1 will be provide touring their fire engine.

2025 Road Projects

TxDOT estimates that the signal lights at FM 407 and Vickery Boulevard will be installed by the summer of 2025.

The County is working on selecting an engineering firm for the Estate Bridge project by Jan. 31, 2025. Once the firm is selected, they will provide us with an updated project schedule.

Plans are underway to restripe various roads within Copper Canyon to enhance lane visibility and overall road safety. Specific details and schedules will be communicated as they become available.

These projects reflect our commitment to improving transportation infrastructure and ensuring the safety of our residents. We will continue to provide updates as these initiatives progress.

Annual North Texas Holiday Grease Roundup

After we all enjoy our Christmas feast and need to dispose of any grease from the fried turkey, we seek your help to protect our homes, businesses, and the environment from the effects of backups caused by clogged pipes. One way you can help is by spreading the word about the 9th Annual North Texas Holiday Grease Roundup!

You can drop off your grease and cooking oil at Town Hall starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 5, 2025.

By collecting and recycling this used cooking oil and grease, we are: Preventing these products from clogging pipes, which can cause sewage to overflow into homes, streets and local waterways; Diverting a valuable resource from wasting away in landfills; Turning this resource into a clean and green alternative fuel.

Please partner with us to spread the word about the Holiday Grease Roundup. Visit defendyourdrainsnorthtexas.com for more information.

Police Department Vacation Watch

If you’re planning to be away this month, the Copper Canyon Police Department offers a Vacation Watch program to monitor your home during your absence. To enroll, please visit the town’s website and complete the registration form.

This service enhances the security of your property while you’re away. For more information or assistance, contact the Copper Canyon Police Department at 940-241-2677 ext. 6.

Town Hall Holiday Schedule

Town Hall will be closed on the following dates for the holidays: Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Spectrum Rollout

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, is rolling out internet, phone, and enhanced connectivity services in Copper Canyon, marking a significant step forward for the community’s technological infrastructure.

The project begins with pre-construction utility marking. Homeowners may notice white lines, flags, and paint in their yards, marking existing utilities. These markers, placed by 811 (USIC) and the local water department, are critical for safe construction and should not be removed until work is complete.

Spectrum is committed to keeping residents informed throughout the process. Door tags will be distributed at least 48 hours before construction begins, alerting homeowners to activity in their area. These tags will include a QR code linking to detailed project information and a platform for submitting complaints or concerns. Additionally, signage will be posted at neighborhood entrances announcing Spectrum’s arrival. You can also go to the town website for more information about the project.

As 2024 ends, I want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for making our community such a special place to call home.

May your holiday season be filled with joy, peace, and treasured moments with family and friends. As we look forward to the New Year, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to making Copper Canyon a special community.

I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Here’s to a bright and prosperous 2025!